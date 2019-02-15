News
'I'm Going To Be Signing A National Emergency,' Trump Announces In Rose Garden
Friday, February 15th 2019, 10:20 AM CST
Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C - President Trump, dissatisfied with the funding Congress is providing him for barriers at the southern border, will sign the bill to fund the government and declare a national emergency to free up more funds to build his wall.
"I'm going to be signing a national emergency," the president announced in his Rose Garden address Friday.
The president's decision to declare a national emergency is already facing criticism from some Republicans, and potential lawsuits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't rule out a legal challenge on Thursday.
Congressman Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma released the following statement after President Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border and directed funds to construct or repair as many as 234 miles of a border barrier:
“I support the president and his right to do whatever he deems necessary to keep the American people safe,” said Mullin. “We can no longer ignore the influx of deadly drugs, human trafficking, and criminal activity at the U.S.-Mexico border. The president is our commander-in-chief. If he deems the crisis at our southern border an emergency, I am confident it is. I am proud to stand behind President Trump as he builds the wall to protect the law abiding citizens inside the United States.”