Tulsa Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 recognizes an "Impactful Teacher" at Cascia Hall.
Dave Davis, Alan Crone and LeAnne Taylor surprised Pam Benne, who is a math teacher at Cascia Hall.
Benne has been teaching for decades and has been at Cascia for the last seven years.
Pam Benne received a $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
