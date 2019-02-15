TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 recognizes an "Impactful Teacher" at Cascia Hall. 

Dave Davis, Alan Crone and LeAnne Taylor surprised Pam Benne, who is a math teacher at Cascia Hall.

Benne has been teaching for decades and has been at Cascia for the last seven years. 

Pam Benne received a $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.

Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.

 

 

 

If you'd like to nominate an impactful teacher, you can fill out the nomination form here.