BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Bristow police say they've arrested a man for making a threat against the high school.

Officers say Braden Avery made a threatening post on social media Thursday.

They say it shows Avery with a gun and the caption "don't go to school." Police arrested him within hours.

He's now in the Creek County Jail facing a charge of making a terroristic threat. The school superintendent says although several students saw the post only one reported it.

 