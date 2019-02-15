News
Bristow Graduate Faces Terroristic Threat Charge
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Bristow police say they've arrested a man for making a threat against the high school.
Related Story: Bristow High School Graduate Arrested After Threat Reported
Officers say Braden Avery made a threatening post on social media Thursday.
They say it shows Avery with a gun and the caption "don't go to school." Police arrested him within hours.
He's now in the Creek County Jail facing a charge of making a terroristic threat. The school superintendent says although several students saw the post only one reported it.