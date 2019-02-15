News
Man Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Attempted Robbery
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that resulted in a homeowner shooting at intruders.
Related Story: WATCH: Home Owner Shoots Back During Armed Robbery Attempt
Police say Zackary Mosley, 20, and two other suspects kicked open the front door of a home Tuesday. The homeowner, armed with a pistol, confronted the suspects and fired a shot at them as they ran off. Police say two of the suspects had a handgun.
Police are still trying to find the two other suspects.