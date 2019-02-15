BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that resulted in a homeowner shooting at intruders. 

Police say Zackary Mosley, 20, and two other suspects kicked open the front door of a home Tuesday. The homeowner, armed with a pistol, confronted the suspects and fired a shot at them as they ran off. Police say two of the suspects had a handgun. 

Police are still trying to find the two other suspects. 

 