Police: 5 Killed, 5 Officers Wounded In Illinois Business Shooting
Authorities said five victims of a shooting that unfolded Friday afternoon at a business in the Illinois city of Aurora are dead. The gunman was killed by authorities, who engaged him in gunfire, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a press conference Friday evening.
The shooting took place at a business near Chicago that manufactures industrial equipment.
Fast Facts:
- The shooter was 45-year-old Gary Martin, who was killed, police said
- Five officers were struck by gunfire; a sixth officer is being treated for a knee injury
- The shooting happened at a large industrial complex in Aurora, Illinois
- The FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement responded to the shooting
Follow live updates below:
5 victims dead, police chief says
Five victims are dead after the shooting, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a press conference Friday evening. She said police do not have the identities of the deceased.
Five officers were also struck by gunfire and were taken to local hospitals. Two were later airlifted to Chicago area trauma centers. A sixth officer was being treated for a knee injury, Ziman said.
"I want to take this opportunity to send positive energy to those officers who are being treated and to the officers and medics who showed up from all over the state to render aid," she said.
?Officers’ injuries are non-life threatening
CBS News has learned that all officers who were shot Friday have non-life threatening injuries.
Anywhere from four to 10 civilians are believed to have been shot, but possibly more. The status of the civilians' injuries is unclear.
Shooter identified as 45-year-old
CBS News has learned that the shooter is 45-year-old Gary Martin of Aurora.
Police later confirmed his identity in a news conference and said authorities engaged in gunfire with him when he was located, killing him.
School district lifts "soft lockdown"
West Aurora School District 129 said it had an "all clear" to lift a "soft lockdown" that went into effect earlier Friday as reports of the shooting unfolded.
It said in a Facebook post it was dismissing students at several schools in 40-minute intervals.
At least one person is dead
Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said there was at least one fatality Friday. No details were immediately released about the identity of the deceased.
"Shooter is no longer a threat to the area"
Police in Aurora said the shooter is no longer a threat and that the "Active Shooter Incident has been secured."
They urged parents to contact their local school districts for plans on students' dismissal.
Medical centers receive patients
The Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora said it has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Mercy Medical Center, located in the city, also said it has two people from the incident but did not confirm their identities or conditions.
Shooter apprehended, city says
The City of Aurora posted an update on social media saying the shooter has been apprehended.
"EMERGENCY UPDATE," it tweeted just after 3 p.m. local time. "THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon."
FBI and ATF are responding
The FBI and the Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the shooting.
Local school district holding students in place
West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post it is holding all district students in place as a result of reports of an active shooter at a building belonging to a manufacturing company, Henry Pratt.
"Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district," it said.
"Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted."