5 victims dead, police chief says

Five victims are dead after the shooting, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a press conference Friday evening. She said police do not have the identities of the deceased.

Five officers were also struck by gunfire and were taken to local hospitals. Two were later airlifted to Chicago area trauma centers. A sixth officer was being treated for a knee injury, Ziman said.

"I want to take this opportunity to send positive energy to those officers who are being treated and to the officers and medics who showed up from all over the state to render aid," she said.