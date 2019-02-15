News
Woman Sought In Connection To Rogers County Officer-Involved Shooting
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman named Hannah Swets in connection to an officer-involved shooting February 10, 2019.
Swets is 28-years-old, 5'1" and 103 pounds, a news release said. She's considered a person of interest in a shooting that took place during a chase that started near Catoosa and ended in Tulsa.
Deputies said they opened fire when the car ran a roadblock and almost hit law enforcement officers.
Investigators believe Swets may have been injured. Another suspect, Chad Anderson, has been arrested in connection to the chase.
If you know where she is or have information about her, you're asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at 918-342-9700.