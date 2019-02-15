News
Jenks Leaders Cut Ribbon On Main Street Widening Project
JENKS, Oklahoma - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and City of Jenks leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the widening of Main Street.
The project, which widened Main from Elm to Highway 75, first broke ground in September 2017. Lieutenant Governor Pinnell is from Jenks and said this project was long overdue.
"This is something that was needed in Jenks for a very long time and to see it finally come to fruition is very exciting," said Pinnell.
The Lieutenant Governor says infrastructure projects like this across the state turn into economic development and are a key part of boosting Oklahoma to a top ten state.