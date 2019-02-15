News
Water Bubbles Up From Tulsa Street During Freezing Friday Night
TULSA, Oklahoma - City of Tulsa utilities crews have been called to 31st Street east of Harvard for a water main break. Water is bubbling up in the roadway near the Education Service Center and will no doubt be freezing.
The break was reported around 9:30 p.m. while Tulsa was experiencing a low of 24 degrees.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area or use caution if they can't.
We'll update this story as more information is confirmed.