Cloudy And Cold Saturday As Winter Takes Hold Again
Our spring fling of earlier this week is long gone! Winter cold sticks around for our Saturday, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
Stubborn clouds are likely to hang quite tough across eastern Oklahoma throughout the day, and as you’d expect that will hold our temperatures down. Areas from Tulsa to the north and northwest will likely only reach the mid to upper 30s for afternoon highs. Further east and southeast of Tulsa, slightly “warmer” air will try to spread in with highs in the 40s.
Another quick-moving upper-level wave will produce some very light wintry precipitation by late in the day, mostly north of Tulsa. Patches of drizzle or freezing drizzle look to develop north of Tulsa near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line from late afternoon into the evening hours. An additional light mix of rain, sleet, and snow will also be possible late overnight into very early Sunday morning across southeast Kansas and extreme northeast Oklahoma. Very little accumulation is expected, but a few more slick spots could develop on area roads.
As that upper-level wave departs, the weather will improve on Sunday! Sunshine should break back out by Sunday afternoon with highs climbing back into the mid-40s. You’ll want to enjoy that Sunday sunshine because the sun will again be very hard to come by as we head into next week.
Another surge of cold air will drop into Green Country by Monday, with lows back in the 20s, highs back in the 30s, and clouds again taking over. That cold air will stay entrenched across Green Country, which sets us up for a potentially messy weather setup on Tuesday.
Moisture will build across Texas and move south-to-north into Oklahoma on Tuesday as a strong upper-level trough builds to our west. There is the potential for rain, sleet, and snow across different parts of Green Country from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. It’s still far too early to get specific about any accumulations, but stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!