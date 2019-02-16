As that upper-level wave departs, the weather will improve on Sunday! Sunshine should break back out by Sunday afternoon with highs climbing back into the mid-40s. You’ll want to enjoy that Sunday sunshine because the sun will again be very hard to come by as we head into next week.



Another surge of cold air will drop into Green Country by Monday, with lows back in the 20s, highs back in the 30s, and clouds again taking over. That cold air will stay entrenched across Green Country, which sets us up for a potentially messy weather setup on Tuesday.



Moisture will build across Texas and move south-to-north into Oklahoma on Tuesday as a strong upper-level trough builds to our west. There is the potential for rain, sleet, and snow across different parts of Green Country from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. It’s still far too early to get specific about any accumulations, but stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!



I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!