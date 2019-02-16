News
Tulsa Man Charged With Kidnapping And Robbing Relatives
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man accused of kidnapping his cousin and grandmother at knifepoint is facing charges for kidnapping, assault, and robbery.
Tulsa Police say Shawn Huddleston put a knife to his cousin's throat and tied up his grandmother with the cord from a fan. After stealing $400 from his grandmother's purse, police say Huddleston forced both women into a van he also stole from his grandmother.
Both women were able to escape hours later and call police