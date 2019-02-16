Sarah Sanders Has Been Interviewed By Robert Mueller's Team
Reporting by CBS News' Steven Portnoy, Sara Cook and Kathryn Watson
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, she confirmed to CBS News. It's unclear how long ago the interview took place.
The White House press secretary is just one of many Trump associates who has been interviewed as a part of Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign. CNN first reported Sanders' interview.
"The president urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them," Sanders said in a statement to CBS News.
President Trump has said he will leave any decisions about what to do with Mueller's final conclusions to his Justice Department, now led by newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr.