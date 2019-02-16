Puppy Recovers At Luther Sanctuary After Successful Surgery At OSU
A puppy who used to have upside-down paws is now home, and recovering, after undergoing extensive surgery.
News 9 told you about this puppy last month when OSU veterinarians performed correct of surgery on his front legs.
He’s now back at Oliver and Friends Rescue Farm and Sanctuary and doing better than ever.
“He’s had the pins removed from his elbows. Now, he can stand. He can run. It’s kind of a funny little shuffle run, but he can run nonetheless. He’s doing amazing,” Jennie Hays, founder of Oliver and Friends, said.
Milo is now undergoing rehabilitation therapy, aimed to improve strength in his limbs, back and shoulders.
He's able to play and explore, the way he always tried to.
“I’ve cried lots and lots of happy tears. He’s really motivating. A lot of what we do here is taking special needs animals. And so to watch them kind of come into their own and get better, that’s everything to us,” Hays said.
Oliver and Friends takes in all sorts of animals.
From blind cows, to deaf pigs, their mission is to rescue and rehabilitate all animals who are suffering.
“All animals are deserving of safety, of happiness, of kindness. We think all animals deserve the best shot at a normal and healthy, happy life,” she said.
With a little more than 140 animals, Jennie and Jason Hays definitely keep busy.
They're always looking for volunteers to help love on animals around the sanctuary. Ones like Milo who have received a new leash on life.
If you would like to donate or volunteer to Oliver and Friends Rescue Farm and Sanctuary, please click here or here.