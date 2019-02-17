News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing since Saturday night.
Officers say 78-year-old David Luce was last seen at a home near 61st and Highway 169 a little after 9 pm. According to police he was wearing a plain white t-shirt and jeans and was last seen driving a 2008 White Nissan Altima. Tag number BAK-539.
Luce is known to use a cane to help get around
If you see Luce or the vehicle you are asked to call the police.