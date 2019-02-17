Tulsa Couple Facing Drug Trafficking Complaints
TULSA, Oklahoma - Brandy and James Clevenger are in the Tulsa County Jail, facing several drug complaints, including aggravated narcotics trafficking.
Tulsa Police say the parents were arrested after a traffic stop where officers discovered they had warrants out for their arrest.
Officers say when they took the children back to the hotel they were staying at they found two guns sitting out on a counter. Officers say they also found about 18 grams of meth in a child's backpack and a gun inside another child's bag.
"It's just sad. These kids are innocent bystanders of what their parents are doing and for them to just think that their parents getting arrested and having all this stuff in the room really tells what their day-to-day is like," said TPD Officer Heath Brownell.
Police say the three children are now with a relative.