OHP Troopers Rescue Children From Overturned Truck In Water
Sunday, February 17th 2019, 8:24 AM CST
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a dramatic dashcam video of a rescue of three small Oklahoma children who were trapped inside an overturned truck in water.
It happened Thursday near the town of Harris in McCurtain County. A trooper manually pried on the doors of the truck and rescued a toddler and infant. He then went back in and saved a third baby, whose lips were turning blue and removed water from the babies mouth.
All three children survived.