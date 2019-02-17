Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect After Man Shot In Chest
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting, that has a lot of unanswered questions. Investigators say a man was shot in the chest, and then woke up his roommate to tell him.
Police say they found blood in the yard and on the front porch, but say the shooting happened somewhere else.
Police say they were called to the home Saturday night near 11th Street and Garnett about a 24-year-old man shot in the upper torso. The man came home and woke up his roommate to tell him he had been shot.
Officers searched the area but say there wasn't any evidence that the shooting happened there.
Tulsa police are trying to gather more information about the shooter. Right now, all they know is the man was dressed in all black, and they don't think it was random.
"I'm pretty certain that this guy was out somewhere last night, don't know where, don't know who with and something occurred that would cause this whether it be an argument,” said Tulsa Police Cpl. Greg Smith.
Police say they are hoping to learn more when they to speak with the victim.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
If you have any information about the shooting call police.