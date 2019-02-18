Muskogee Public Schools Seek Community Input
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Public Schools is hoping the community will join in to plan for the district's future.
Beginning this week the school district is launching a continuous strategic initiative to help create a five-year plan for the district.
School superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall says it's important to plan for the future with the help and support of the community.
The district wants to hear from teachers, parents, patrons, and students.
The district has a survey on its website that will remain open for input from February 18th until April 12th. You can access it here.
Along with the survey, The school district will host forums for district employees, students, local ministers, and community members. Community forums are scheduled for:
Monday, Feb. 18 – 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Martin Luther King Center
Monday, Feb. 18 – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Irving Elementary School
Wednesday, April 3 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Antioch Church
Thursday, April 4 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Education Service Center
A proposed plan is expected to be presented for school board approval in early 2020.