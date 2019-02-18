"I am definitely very, very attached to my smartphone, but I am also constantly complaining about how much my smartphone gets in the way of all the work I have to do. If I'm supposed to be sitting down and focusing on writing, I end up instead on Twitter or Instagram, and that's terrible," she said.

She's both fearful and excited to see where her mind goes in idle moments without the easy distraction. "Those moments are so important to the writing process," she said.

She'll hang on to her job as a receptionist at a luxury real estate company while continuing to write and edit the final three books in her series called "The Shadow War Saga." The first, "Dragon Speaker" was released in 2016, and the second, "Dragon Child," is set to be released in May.

Mugdan said her new no-smartphone-habit could even last longer than a year.

First though, she'll have to navigate challenges like rejecting co-workers' questions about how to set up email on their phones -- and what to do with her free time. "I'll think about what we used to do for fun, before we had smartphones," she said.

Getting in shape and reading more books are among her goals for the year.

"When I don't have this gadget to rely on, then I'll have to find other ways to spend my time that will be infinitely more productive than me scrolling through my Facebook timeline," she said.

Mugdan will rely on a flip phone to make calls while her iPhone remains locked in a "cell phone jail" provided by VitaminWater.

The ban includes tablets, but Mugdan will be able to use a laptop or desktop computer to maintain a social media presence.

She said she's already loathe to give out her new number: "I don't want to fall into the same habits of texting when I should be present in daily life, or writing."