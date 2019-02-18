News
Overturned Semi Blocks West Leg Of Tulsa IDL At Highway 412
Monday, February 18th 2019, 8:28 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A semi truck overturned on the west leg of the Tulsa IDL during the Monday morning rush hour. The semi is blocking the exit ramp to Highway 412 westbound from Interstate 244 eastbound around 7:45 a.m.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa firefighters are at the scene.
Troopers said there was a diesel spill, but it's been contained. No injuries have been reported.
We'll continue to update this story.