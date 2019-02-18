Tracking Oklahoma Winter Storm System
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’re tracking a winter system arriving Tuesday that will bring a mixture of wintry precipitation across part of northeastern Oklahoma while bringing mostly rain across southeastern Oklahoma.
But first - a cold yet pleasant day is underway across northeastern Oklahoma Monday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs today will range from the upper 30s north to the mid-40s south with increasing clouds by afternoon and evening.
On Tuesday, some travel impacts will be possible, mostly across north central and northeastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro. This system will also impact a large portion of Kansas. Some travel impacts may also be possible across extreme east-central Oklahoma into northwestern Arkansas where freezing rain may the predominate precipitation type.
A trough of low pressure positioned across the western U.S. will move eastward later today and tonight and will bring moisture up and over a shallow cold air mass across Oklahoma Tuesday. The result will be a large area of precipitation expanding across part of Oklahoma during the day Tuesday. The colder and deeper air mass is likely to remain across north central Oklahoma into southern Kansas where the predominate precipitation type will be snow.
Locations across southeastern Oklahoma should remain mostly rain. Areas along the I-44 corridor may see a transition between freezing rain and sleet that could mix with some snow by Tuesday midday to afternoon. Accumulating snowfall will be possible across far north central OK into southeastern Kansas, with some 1 to 2-inch totals along and northwest of the I-44 corridor with locally higher amounts along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line region.
The Tulsa metro may see a transition of precipitation types from rain to light freezing rain Tuesday morning, to some sleet or snow by midday to afternoon with accumulations between 0.50 to 1 inch. A faster transition from any sleet to snow would result in higher snowfall totals for the metro region. A longer period freezing rain or sleet will result in lower totals.
The beginning phase of the system would arrive as early as 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow morning with some light freezing drizzle or showers near the region. Better chances for a larger coverage will arrive by midday to afternoon.
Precipitation should gradually decrease in coverage from the southwest to northeast by late Tuesday evening as drier air expands across eastern OK. This may still result in some periods of freezing drizzle late Tuesday night into pre-dawn Wednesday across extreme northeastern sections.
Some uncertainty remains with the Tuesday system that could change precipitation type, location and accumulation. New data will arrive periodically through the day and updates are possible.