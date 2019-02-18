Man Jailed After Shooting At Mother & Stepdad, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he shot at his mother and stepfather then choked and punched another family member in a fight.
In an arrest report, police say Laron Henry got into a fight with his stepfather then shot at his mother and stepfather's vehicle as they were driving away. Two bullet holes were found in the car and two more in a house across the street.
Officers say a total of 12 shell casings were found at the scene.
Police say Henry then went back in the house, started fighting with his niece then choked and punched her. Henry was slow to come out of the house when officers arrived but he eventually did, an arrest report states.
He was booked on several complaints including shooting with intent to kill and domestic assault and battery.