News
OHP: Oklahoma Man Texting During Fatal Car Wreck
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 45-year-old man is dead after Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he ran off the road while texting around 7:35 a.m. Monday, February 18. Troopers said the fatality crash happened two miles north of Okemah on Lake Road in Okfuskee County.
Alfred Heitner Campbell was southbound on the county road when his 2006 Hyundai went off the road, hit a 3-foot brick wall and a tree, a collision report states. OHP said evidence indicates Campbell was texting when he crashed.
The investigating trooper said Creek Nation EMS pronounced the Village, Oklahoma man dead of head injuries. Campbell wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the report states. Cause of the wreck is listed as driver inattention.