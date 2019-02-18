News
Skiatook Woman Hopes To Reclaim Some Of The Animals Seized By Deputies
TULSA, Oklahoma - The friends of a Skiatook woman spent Monday cleaning up her property after Tulsa County Deputies took away dozens of animals.
The Sheriff's Office says the owner wasn't properly caring for the animals, including horses, a pig, and dogs. Her friends say she wasn't mistreating the animals but had just taken on too much.
All of the animals are now being cared for at various shelters. The owner is not facing any charges.