City Of Prague Continues Fight Against Hospital Owner
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - The City of Prague is scheduled to argue in front of a federal judge in Oklahoma City on why it should get control of its hospital back.
Several employees of Prague Community Hospital and Prague’s mayor say the hospital’s current owner has run it into the ground.
The company is called “Empower,” and is based Kansas City. The company also has offices in Miami, Florida. Its struggled to meet payroll and provide even a minimum in medical supplies.
Attorney Joe Vorndran represents the city of Prague.
“You know you hear stories on a daily basis about employees not getting paid, not having benefits, they’ve been denying patients for the past several weeks,” Vorndran said.
Mayor Cliff Bryant expects a good day in court Tuesday.
“We’re looking forward to a favorable outcome,” said Mayor Bryant.