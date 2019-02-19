"They go to 'Dr. Google' to get a second opinion. They go there because it's easy, they're not going to have any judgment, they don't have to pay a co-pay and then they don't have to make a time for an appointment," she said. "The issue is that we see this being a very — being widespread, not just relating to vaccines but medications like statins, supplements that promote wellness, weight loss, cancer treatments that are alternative."