Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is already preparing for Tuesday's winter weather and sent crews out at midnight to start treating the roads.
It's quiet at the salt yard now, but later in the morning salt truck drivers will go out and start pretreating bridges and hills.
The city says that's something its crews usually do if there's a winter weather threat and no heavy rain is expected before the snow or ice.
The City of Tulsa tweeted last night that salt truck drivers would report at 7:00 this morning to work as needed. The streets department says brine trucks moved out at midnight to tackle elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
There's approximately 12,000 tons of salt at the salt yard, along with nearly 50 truck-mounted salt spreaders and two salt brine systems. So, the city says it feels more prepared for this season's weather than ever.