Tulsa Firefighters Receive Honors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of Tulsa firefighters received honors after being nominated by their peers.
Heather Perkey is one of those firefighters.
Five years ago Heather Perkey decided she wanted a change and shifted away from the restaurant industry.
Perkey says "this job kind of fell into place for me. I was meant to be here and I think everyone here thinks they have the best job in the world."
And apparently she is doing a pretty good job at it. Her captain, Ricky Powell, nominated her for Firefighter of the Year and on Saturday Heather was officially presented with that title - out of all 750 firefighters in Tulsa.
"She gives a lot of her off duty time to the city and fire department and I thought it was something worth recognizing" says Powell.
Other awards included EMS Lifesaving, Fire Company of the Year and Medal of Valor.
Justin Weber took home that award. He says all of his fellow emergency workers deserve these honors - even though they are just doing their jobs.
"You were nominated by your peers and voted by your peers so I think that kind of makes it even a little more special" says Weber.
And these men and women risk their lives every day - so a thank you from those working along side in such dangerous situations is also very special.
This is the first year for these awards and the Tulsa Fire Department hopes to make this ceremony an annual event.