A strong upper level system is located to our west this morning but is spreading moisture up and over the shallow cold air entrenched across the state. A few spotty showers or pockets of drizzle will become possible this morning to our south with gradually increasing shower chances by late morning, mostly across southern OK. The metro chances will begin increasing around the noon hour with the best chance between 2pm and 7pm tonight. We’ll see rain showers nearing the metro first and possibly mixing with some sleet or even snow by later this afternoon.