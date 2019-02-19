News
Tulsa Man Arrested After Kicking In Apartment Door, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa police say he kicked in the door of an apartment Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the suspect kicked in the door of an apartment near Admiral and Harvard. They say when officers arrived, the man tried to get away by jumping through the roof of a home next door.
Officers quickly caught the man and arrested him on complaints of 1st degree burglary.
The man told police he was looking for his kids.