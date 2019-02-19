News
Aspiring Artists Learn Techniques From Hollywood Sculptor At TCC
TULSA, Oklahoma - The creative mind behind some of the best designs in Hollywood taught a class in Tulsa on Tuesday.
David Reed James's work has appeared in dozens of movies from Black Panther and Jurassic World to Pirates of the Caribbean and Kong: Skull Island.
"I work with styrofoam almost exclusively. make you know what ever is needed. sometimes it can be as large as a football field sometimes it is a little weapon that somebody's holding," said James.
James says persistence is key for artists hoping to make it in the film industry. During the production of a film, a sculptor plans and creates sculpted environments, models, and props.
