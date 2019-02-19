News
Warrior Initiative Brings Together Mothers Of Special Needs Children
Tuesday, February 19th 2019, 8:51 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A new initiative is bringing moms of special needs children together.
The "Warrior Mixer Initiative" met tonight at Tulsa's Mother Road Market. Organizers say it's a chance to get together with other parents who understand the stress of raising a special needs child.
"Other moms don't necessarily get the stress of having a kid with high needs and all the appointments and running everywhere all the time so it's just a good time to get together with other special needs moms who kinda get what each other are going through," said Lauren George.
The group will meet once a month. For information on how to join the group email laurengeorge8@yahoo.com or call 918-864-2357.