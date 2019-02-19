20-Mile Police Chase Comes To Dramatic End In Norman
Oklahoma City, OK - Darion Willhoite, 22, is locked up in the Cleveland County jail following a lengthy police chase.
Monday afternoon, officers reported Willhoite failed to yield for an emergency vehicle in Valley Brook. When they tried to pull him over, they said he sped off.
Newly released body camera footage shows officers weaving in-and-out of traffic to keep up with the suspects’ car.
The Valley Brook police chief said Willhoite shot at officers during the chase.
“It's part of this job. It's part of what we do as police officers. We face that every day,” said Chief Michael Stamp. “It's a very dangerous job. I am very thankful that no one got hurt. Really, really thankful. This could have been horrible.”
The pursuit ended at a Norman apartment complex after a brief foot chase. At one point, a Norman officer confronted the Valley Brook police chief.
Norman Officer: “Hey, we don't do that in Norman.”
Valley Brook Chief: “What's that?”
Norman Officer: “You hear me?”
Valley Brook Chief: “What was I doing?”
Norman Officer: “Pushing his head on the ground.”
Valley Brook Chief: “Yeah, I was holding him down.”
Norman police said Willhoite refused medical treatment at the scene and appeared to be uninjured.
Officers also asked if he would like to pursue charges and said Willhoite declined.
Norman police confirm they are investigating the incidents that occurred in their jurisdiction.
Willhoite faces complaints of Felony Eluding, Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm after Previous Felony Conviction, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property and Possession of Marijuana.
Police said the car involved was not stolen.
News 9 checked online court records that revealed Willhoite was on probation involving a Caddo County larceny. That probation was in effect until 2023.