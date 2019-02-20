McALESTER, Oklahoma - McAlester Police are investigating a double shooting. 

Police say the two victims went through emergency surgery and are expected to survive.

The victims are a 67-year-old and her teenage grandson.

Right now, McAlester Police say they're looking for Lane Crawley, who is a person of interest.

Deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office say they found a vehicle in Bache that is believed to have been driven by Crawley.

If you have any information, give McAlester Police or the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office a call.