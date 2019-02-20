Crime
2 Injured In McAlester Double Shooting
Wednesday, February 20th 2019, 5:10 AM CST
Updated:
McALESTER, Oklahoma - McAlester Police are investigating a double shooting.
Police say the two victims went through emergency surgery and are expected to survive.
The victims are a 67-year-old and her teenage grandson.
Right now, McAlester Police say they're looking for Lane Crawley, who is a person of interest.
Deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office say they found a vehicle in Bache that is believed to have been driven by Crawley.
If you have any information, give McAlester Police or the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office a call.