Tulsa Police Search For Porch Pirates
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police officers say they need your help tracking down porch pirates across the city.
These package thefts date back to November, but Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help to help identify who is swiping packages from people's homes.
Tulsa Police say a man took mail and two packages from a front porch near 41st and Yale.
Police say another man left in the silver car, after stealing packages from someone’s porch near 11th Street and Lewis.
In this next case - Tulsa Police say the same woman is believed to have taken packages on two different days, leaving in the truck.
Near 41st and Peoria, police say a woman stole mail, then left the scene in a red car.
Officers are also looking for a woman, who they say stole a package from someone’s home near 61st and Sheridan.
If you recognize any of these people, call Crime stoppers at (918) 596-COPS or contact Detective Coughran at ccaughron@cityoftulsa.org