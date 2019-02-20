TULSA, Oklahoma - Wintry weather has moved away from Green Country, and some returning sunshine will lead to gradually more pleasant weather for our Wednesday!



Morning clouds will get a good shove to the east today thanks to a southwest wind picking up across the area. Skies should become partly to mostly sunny across a large portion of eastern Oklahoma by midday and into the afternoon before more high clouds move back in late in the day.



We’re looking for highs in the upper 40s around the Tulsa metro this afternoon, with some lower 50s possible across southeast Oklahoma! Areas northwest of Tulsa will stay a bit cooler in the lower to mid 40s today, partially due to the influence of sleet and snow on the ground across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas.