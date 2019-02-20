Wednesday Warming Trend Arrives For Green Country
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Wintry weather has moved away from Green Country, and some returning sunshine will lead to gradually more pleasant weather for our Wednesday!
Morning clouds will get a good shove to the east today thanks to a southwest wind picking up across the area. Skies should become partly to mostly sunny across a large portion of eastern Oklahoma by midday and into the afternoon before more high clouds move back in late in the day.
We’re looking for highs in the upper 40s around the Tulsa metro this afternoon, with some lower 50s possible across southeast Oklahoma! Areas northwest of Tulsa will stay a bit cooler in the lower to mid 40s today, partially due to the influence of sleet and snow on the ground across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas.
Clouds will quickly thicken back up on Thursday out ahead of our next approaching storm system. Despite the return to cloud cover our Thursday temperatures will be seasonably cool, with highs in the lower 50s Thursday afternoon. But after Thursday, we’ll need to break the umbrellas back out once again!
Low-level moisture will continue to increase on Friday with areas of drizzle and light showers building by Friday afternoon and Friday evening. We’ll have one round of showers and potentially a few storms develop across southeast Oklahoma by Friday night, with some locally heavy rains possible.
Another round of storms is expected to rapidly sweep across Green Country by Saturday morning as a powerful low-pressure system wraps up across the Southern Plains. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in the area Saturday morning, although the lack of instability due to storms forming in the morning may help keep our severe weather threat relatively low. Nevertheless, Saturday could get off to a stormy start, so we’ll keep you advised!
On the back side of this strong storm system, some very windy conditions will sweep as storms move out by Saturday afternoon. West-northwest winds could be gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour by late day Saturday! Winds should settle down considerably on Sunday giving us a pleasant end to the weekend, before another potential shot or two of colder air heading into next week.
I hope you have a great Wednesday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!