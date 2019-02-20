Suspect Climbs On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a the suspect in a foot pursuit climbed on the roof of Hamilton Elementary School Wednesday morning. The school is located at 2100 North Norwood, near Virgin and Sheridan.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was serving a misdemeanor warrant on John McIntosh when he ran off, according to a deputy at the scene. Someone was working on the roof of the nearby school, and McIntosh apparently used that person's ladder to climb up.
Tulsa Police officers negotiated with him for about 20 minutes until he came down. He now is expected to face some felony complaints including assaulting an officer, News On 6 has learned.
The deputy was not seriously hurt, according to TCSO.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows law enforcement putting the man in handcuffs. The school was on lockdown during the incident.