News
President Trump Signs Space Force Directive
WASHINGTON, D.C - President Donald Trump is moving closer toward his goal of creating a Space Force. He said the U.S. needs to be prepared to deal with adversaries in space.
On Tuesday, the president signed a policy directive to lay out the framework for the possible sixth branch of the military.
The directive brings together resources, technology and training to provide security and advance American interests in space. Trump says it's needed to ensure U.S. dominance in space. Some lawmakers have expressed concerns about the need and potential cost.
Cost details will be included in the 2020 budget proposal Trump sends Congress next month.
Related Story: Jim Bridenstine Talks Space Defense On Apollo 8 Anniversary