Broken Arrow 'Empty Bowls' Fundraiser Planned
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Neighbors and Broken Arrow Public Schools are hosting a fundraiser to raise awareness of hunger and the need for food security.
The 2019 Empty Bowls fundraising will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26 at the Broken Arrow High School Cafeteria. Tickets are $10 each and include a handmade pottery bowl, soup, salad and bread.
Broken Arrow Neighbors Executive Director Kim Goddard said the bowls were made by Broken Arrow art students for the event.
Learn more about the fundraiser at the Broken Arrow Neighbors website.