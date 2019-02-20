Owasso Police Look For Man Suspected Of Exposing Himself
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police are investigating the report of a man exposing himself outside a grocery store. They released photos of the suspect Wednesday.
Deputy Police Chief Jason B. Woodruff said a woman told officers she was walking out of the Sprouts in the 9600 block of North 133rd East Avenue on February 15. She said she saw a man exposing his privates and touching himself inappropriately.
"The victim described that the man was looking at her as she walked past his vehicle and appeared to be fully aware that she could see what he was doing," Woodruff said in a news release.
The man drove away in a light gray or blue sedan. If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Owasso Police TipLine at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2019-0449.