South Broken Arrow Reasor's To Close, City Says
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow City manager said they are disappointed a Reasor's Grocery store is closing in that town. The location near Elm and New Orleans will close by the end of April, Michael Spurgeon said.
"City staff has been in constant communication with Mr. Reasor and his company for the last year regarding this location. In these discussions, the City would have considered possible incentives to keep the store open," Spurgeon said in a news release.
"However, Mr. Reasor conveyed that the size of the space simply no longer works for their store model, and they made a business decision not to put money into a building (which Reasor’s does not own) that does not meet their needs."
Spurgeon said the City will continue its efforts to revitalize the Elm and New Orleans corridor and are working with Reasor's in hopes they can find a nearby location that will be suitable.