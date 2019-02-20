News
U.S. Marshals Believe Nebraska Fugitive May Be In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police and U.S. Marshals are looking right now for a fugitive wanted in Nebraska for sexually assaulting a child.
They believe Yarnell Payne could be in the Tulsa area this evening. They say he's wanted for sexual assault of a child, failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation. They say he will also be facing a failure to register charge in Muskogee as well.
If you know where he is, call Muskogee Police at 918-682-COPS.