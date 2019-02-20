News
Jones Airport In Tulsa Reopened After Plane Accident
Wednesday, February 20th 2019, 6:00 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Emergency Crews are on the scene of an accident involving an airplane at Richard L. Jones, Jr. Airport.
According to officials at the scene, the pilot missed the runway as he was making his landing. The plane is owned by a company in Tulsa and was returning from Arkansas. Tulsa Police say they do not believe FAA will investigate since the crash only involved one plane.
The pilot was only board was not injured. The owners will be responsible for getting it off the grass and cleaned up.