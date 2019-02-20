News
Tulsa Special Ops Team Holding Fundraiser For International SWAT Competition
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Special Operations Team is still in need of help ahead of their trip to Jordan to compete in an international SWAT competition.
8-members of the team will head to Jordan in April to compete against other police and military SWAT teams from all around the world. Tulsa is just one of 2 police teams from the U.S. to be invited.
There will be 7 different challenges involving stamina, endurance, strength, and shooting.
The Special Ops Team is holding a fundraiser next week with Burn Co Barbeque in Tulsa. It will be held on March 1st near 18th and Boston from 6 to 9 p.m.