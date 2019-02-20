2019 National Tornado Summit To Be Hosted In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The 2019 National Tornado Summit is taking place March 4th through the 6th in Oklahoma City.
More than 50 experts from around the country will be in attendance to talk about disaster preparedness. During the National Tornado Summit, attendees have the opportunity to attend five general sessions and six breakout session in five different tracks: Adjusters, Emergency Management, Risk Management, Disaster/Special Interest and the National Severe Weather Workshop.
“This conference is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to discover how to prepare for the worst but also how to recover quickly and efficiently from all types of disasters,” said National Tornado Summit Committee Co-Chair Kim Decker. “We have some of the best speakers yet this year, including experts from The Home Depot, Walmart and Disney.”
The full agenda and registration information is available at www.tornadosummit.org.