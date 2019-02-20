American Gaming Association Touts The Success Of Gaming In Oklahoma
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - It's been about 15 years since the first tribal compacts were issued for gaming here in Oklahoma and, on Wednesday night, the American Gaming Association was in Tulsa to tout the benefits it's brought to the state making Oklahoma the second-largest gaming state in the country.
With more than 140 tribal and commercial casinos, the American Gaming Association says the impact can be seen and felt throughout Oklahoma, making it a much better place to live.
Bill Miller, CEO of the American Gaming Association said that the gaming industry in Oklahoma has created stability and opportunity throughout the state.
"We've seen an incredible explosion in what gaming means for workers and the community," said Bill Miller the CEO of the American Gaming Association.
That was the topic Wednesday night at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Catoosa. Miller said the gaming industry has also helped small businesses and the state.
"9.8 billion dollars in economic impact in the state this is an extraordinary amount of money that is spread out in salaries in economic impact from small businesses," said Bill Miller the CEO of the American Gaming Association.
To put things in perspective the association says in Oklahoma, more than 75,000 jobs have been supported by gaming and nearly $2 billion have been generated in taxes and tribal revenue share payments. Principal Chief Bill John Baker said that's great news for the state and the Cherokee Nation.
"We are building the largest clinic Native American Clinic in America right now 469,000 square feet another 850 jobs for better access for our people and we couldn't have done it without gaming dollars," said Principal Chief Bill John Baker of the Cherokee Nation.
Baker said gaming has been a tremendous asset.
"We decided to become a gaming tribe only if it would make the lives of our citizens better," said Principal Chief Bill John Baker.