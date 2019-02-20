News
Gathering Place Looking To Improve Parking
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Gathering Place is taking steps to improve parking at 31st and Riverside.
The park is re-working the grass parking there, so it will drain better and have a hard surface. Since Tulsa's Gathering Place opened, any heavy rain in the area would turn the grass to mud, leaving many vehicles stuck.
The city also plans to add speed humps in neighborhoods near the park.