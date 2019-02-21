Mother Arrested On Accusations of Child Abuse Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - A mother of twins was arrested after her one-year-old daughter died from severe head injuries.
The court affidavit says Tiffani Paul called 911 on February 18th and said her one-year-old daughter was struggling to breathe.
Paul has twins--one boy and one girl--and she told police the girl was the difficult baby and cried the most.
She originally told police that the baby slipped in the bathtub and hit her head on a towel rack and she said that a few days later the one-year-old fell face first on a toy fire truck.
Police say that the baby's injuries could not come that so they interviewed Paul again and her story changed. This time she told them she dropped the baby down 5 to 6 steps.
Later she changed the story again telling police that she threw the one-year-old into a wall and waited weeks to call for help.
Police say when they asked Paul why she would do that she responded "I don't know. I'm just tired."
Paul is now booked in the Tulsa County Jail and faces charges for child abuse murder and child neglect.