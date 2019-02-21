Trial Starts For Wagoner County Man In Death of Teen
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The trial for one of the men who Wagoner County Investigators say killed a 15-year-old boy and then setting his body on fire starts Thursday.
The District Attorney's office says the seven men and seven women on the jury will hear opening statements on Thursday.
Cody Thompson is charged with first degree murder and desecration of a corpse.
Investigators say they believe both Thompson and the other suspect --Josh Herrington-- drove 15-year-old Brennon Davis out to Fort Gibson Lake and took turns shooting him, with Thompson delivering the fatal shot.
They believe both suspects then doused Brennon with gasoline and set his body on fire.
Deputies think the motive was to keep Brennon silent about a possible bank robbery.
Herrington is already serving a life sentence for the murder.