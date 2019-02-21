News
Doctors Performing Unauthorized Abortions Could Lose Licenses
Thursday, February 21st 2019, 5:49 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - State lawmakers are considering two laws to revoke medical licenses of doctors who perform unauthorized abortions.
The Oklahoman reports one law would see doctors lose their licenses for performing abortions except in emergency situations.
The other would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after the mother's been told the baby's sex.
The paper reports a house committee passed both proposals on Tuesday. One bill's author says it could potentially save thousands of lives. Critics say it's a waste of money since the state would be required to defend it against legal challenges.