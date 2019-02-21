Crime
Tulsa Police Seek Suspects in Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police released surveillance photos of two men who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a business in Tulsa.
The incident happened a few weeks ago, but police just released the photos and they are asking for your help.
Both men were wearing masks during the robbery, but one was caught on camera with his mask off.
They say the men in the pictures cut through the fence at the TD Williamson located near east 51st Street and Highway 169 and then stole several aluminum molds. Police say the molds they took will cost the business $35,000.
If you recognize the men in these picture or have any information that can help police you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.